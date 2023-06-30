Supreme Court limits LGBTQ protections with ruling in favor of Christian web designer

Lorie Smith, a web designer from Colorado, speaks to reporters outside after the Supreme Court heard arguments in her First Amendment battle pitting claims of religious freedom against laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2022.

 Michael A. McCoy/The New York Times/Redux

(CNN) — The Supreme Court Friday ruled in favor of a Christian web designer in Colorado who refuses to create websites to celebrate same-sex weddings out of religious objections.

The 6-3 decision was penned by Justice Neil Gorsuch and joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas. Justice Sonia Sotomayor penned a dissent joined by her liberal colleagues Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.