Supreme Court financial disclosures detail flower gift from Oprah, book royalties and overseas travel

Supreme Court Justices are pictured in a group photo.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch were flown to Italy. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson received a $1,200 “congratulatory floral arrangement” from Oprah Winfrey. And Justice Sonia Sotomayor received nearly $150,000 in book royalties from her publisher.

These are a few of the things detailed in the annual financial disclosure forms released Wednesday by seven members of the Supreme Court. The paperwork – mandated by federal law – requires members of the judiciary to publicly disclose their personal financial interests over the past year and detail income, investments, gifts and spousal salaries.

