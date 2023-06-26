Supreme Court drops case concerning Trump hotel records

The Trump hotel, once owned by former President Donald Trump, now operates as a Waldorf Astoria property.

 Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Monday dropped a case concerning a lower court opinion that allowed for a handful of members of Congress to sue a government agency for records related to the Washington, DC, hotel once owned by former President Donald Trump.

The court’s move is likely because the lawmakers were no longer pursuing the case.