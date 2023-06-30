Supreme Court blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness program

People rally in support of the Biden administration's student debt relief plan in front of the the U.S. Supreme Court on February 28 in Washington, DC.

(CNN) — In a stinging defeat for President Joe Biden, the Supreme Court blocked the administration’s student loan forgiveness plan Friday, rejecting a program aimed at delivering up to $20,000 of relief to millions of borrowers struggling with outstanding debt.

The decision was 6-3 with Chief Justice John Roberts writing for the conservative supermajority.

