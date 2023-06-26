Supreme Court allows for Louisiana congressional map to be redrawn to add another majority-Black district

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Louisiana congressional map to be redrawn to add another majority-Black district.

The justices reversed plans to hear the case themselves and lifted a hold they placed on a lower court’s order for a reworked redistricting regime. There were no noted dissents.