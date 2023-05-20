Sullivan declines to say if Biden brought up jailed Navy officer with Japanese PM but says US working ‘extremely hard’ on case

Joe Biden, President of the United States, and Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, walk to their working lunch on economic security during the G7 summit.

 Michael Kappeler/picture alliance/Getty Images

(CNN) — Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, said Sunday that the White House is working “extremely hard” on the case of a US Navy officer jailed in Japan but declined to say whether President Joe Biden had brought it up during his trip to the country.

“There are certain times when saying less in public and more in private is the best way to resolve these cases. This is one of those instances,” Sullivan said on “State of the Union” when asked if Biden had raised the case of Lt. Ridge Alkonis with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his trip to Hiroshima for the Group of Seven summit, which concluded Sunday.

CNN’s Jennifer Hansler and Kylie Atwood contributed to this report.