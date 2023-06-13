(CNN) — House Republicans are mounting an all-out campaign to attack the special counsel’s investigation into former President Donald Trump and looking to use every tool at their disposal to undermine its findings – from subpoenas to the power of the purse strings.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is exploring ways to force Jack Smith to testify or provide information about the special counsel probe of Trump’s handling of classified documents, according to multiple GOP sources familiar with his thinking. Jordan has already demanded the Department of Justice turn over a slew of documents related to the scope of the probe and the execution of the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago, and even before the indictment, Jordan conducted a transcribed interview with a former FBI official about the search.

CNN’s Manu Raju and Haley Talbot contributed to this report.