Student loan payments will be due starting in October, Department of Education clarifies

 Alex Brandon/AP

Washington (CNN) — In October, tens of millions of borrowers will be required to pay their monthly federal student loan bills for the first time since March 2020, the Department of Education clarified Monday.

The pandemic-related pause on both payments and interest accumulation has been set to end later this summer, though the exact date payments would be due was a little fuzzy.