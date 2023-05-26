State judge temporarily blocks South Carolina’s 6-week abortion ban

A South Carolina judge has temporarily blocked the state’s new abortion restrictions from going into effect, just one day after Gov. Henry McMaster signed them into law.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

The law, which limited most abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, was signed by McMaster, a Republican, on Thursday and went into effect immediately. Moments later, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, along with the Greenville Women’s Clinic and two physician plaintiffs, filed a lawsuit in state court to try to stop it.