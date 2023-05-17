(CNN) — The State Department will allow the top two members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee to view a dissent cable on the withdrawal from Afghanistan at the State Department – a significant concession to Republican Chairman Michael McCaul ahead of a planned resolution to hold Secretary of State Antony Blinken in contempt of Congress.

“In our letter to the committee today, we will invite Chairman McCaul and Ranking Member Meeks to view the dissent channel cable here at the State Department in camera with appropriate personal information redacted,” State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Wednesday.

CNN’s Alayna Treene and Melanie Zanona contributed reporting.