Special counsel office still investigating Trump’s handling of documents, sources By Katelyn Polantz, CNN Reporter, Crime and Justice Jun 29, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Washington (CNN) — The special counsel’s office is continuing to investigate around Donald Trump’s handling of documents after his presidency ended, multiple sources tell CNN.That includes continued grand jury activity in Florida and inquiries of witnesses, though it is not yet clear what aspects of the investigation the prosecutors are still pushing toward.This story is being updatedThe-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Man struck by 100-year-old headstone dies Wisconsin Senate approves two-year budget with lower income tax, UW cuts Senate votes to force confirmation of chief elections official Garbage truck fire on Beltline believed to be caused by mechanical failure 33 development projects coming to Madison's skyline Latest News $115M in federal grants will give a boost to smaller meat processors in 17 states Badger Tavern shooting suspect pleads not guilty NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy Russian general is believed to be detained in aftermath of Wagner mutiny, sources say. Get the latest. Drought conditions in southern Wisconsin worsen amid lack of significant rainfall More News