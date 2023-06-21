Special counsel John Durham defends his investigation and former Attorney General Bill Barr

In this May 2022 photo, special counsel John Durham leaves federal court in Washington, DC.

 Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

(CNN) — Special counsel John Durham defended himself Wednesday amid sharp criticism from Democrats, and also rejected former President Donald Trump’s attacks on former Attorney General Bill Barr, who appointed Durham to conduct his investigation into the FBI’s Russia probe.

Durham is testifying publicly before the House Judiciary Committee regarding the details of his report that concluded that the FBI should have only launched a preliminary, but not full, investigation into connections between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.

CNN’s Alayna Treene, Annie Grayer, Sara Murray, Devan Cole and Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.