Hear what Trump said after leaving courthouse
Video play button

(CNN) — Special counsel Jack Smith asked a judge to quickly set limits on what Donald Trump’s team can do with the evidence that will be shared with them in the election subversion case against the former president.

In a Friday night court filing, prosecutors pointed to a Trump Truth Social post from earlier in the day to argue that the former president has a habit of speaking publicly about the details of the various legal proceedings he’s facing.

CNN’s Katelyn Polantz and Alayna Treene contributed to this report.