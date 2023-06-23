Special counsel asks for December trial date for Trump in Mar-a-Lago documents case

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on June 13.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

(CNN) — The special counsel’s office has asked for Donald Trump to be tried in December in the Mar-a-Lago documents matter, because of how classified records must be handled carefully within the criminal case.

A federal judge previously put the trial on the calendar for mid-August but a delay to the date was expected. December, however, is not yet a firm date, and the Trump team may ask for a different schedule.