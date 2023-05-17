South Carolina House passes six-week abortion ban after hours of contentious debate

Lawmakers in South Carolina are pictured here before the start of debate on an abortion bill on Tuesday, May 16, in Columbia, South Carolina.

 Jeffrey Collins/AP

(CNN) — South Carolina House members approved a controversial bill late Wednesday that would ban most abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, after having spent the last two days in contentious debate on the legislation.

Lawmakers had been called back for a special session this week by Republican Gov. Henry McMaster to continue work on Senate Bill 474, known as the “Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act,” which bans most abortions after early cardiac activity can be detected in a fetus or embryo, which can commonly be detected as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.

