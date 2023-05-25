South Carolina governor signs 6-week abortion bill into law

South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty, Gov. Henry McMaster and new Comptroller General Brian Gaines appear at a news conference on May 12, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina.

 James Pollard/AP/File

Washington (CNN) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday signed a bill into law that will limit most abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

South Carolina now joins a list of Republican-led states, particularly in the South, that have championed sweeping abortion restrictions in the wake of last year’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

CNN’s Dianne Gallagher contributed to this report.