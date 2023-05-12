South Carolina's Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has called the state legislature back for a special session Tuesday to continue to work on a bill that would ban most abortions as early as six weeks and other legislation.

"I have called the General Assembly back for an extra legislative session to take up enhanced penalties for illegal gun possession, pass bond reform, protect life, and pass a budget," McMaster said in a tweet on Friday. "The General Assembly has made progress this year, but there is still work to be done."

CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.