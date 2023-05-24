Simmering tensions erupt between top Texas state Republicans

A House ethics panel on May 24 heard explosive testimony from investigators detailing what they described as years of misconduct by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton is seen here in January 2022 in Conroe, Texas.

 Go Nakamura/Reuters

(CNN) — The day after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused the state House speaker of presiding over the chamber while drunk and called on him to resign, a House ethics panel on Wednesday heard explosive testimony from investigators detailing what they described as years of misconduct by the attorney general.

The week’s events marked an eruption of simmering tensions between two of the top Republicans in the most populous red state.