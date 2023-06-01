Senate passes debt limit deal to avert default

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at a news conference at the US Capitol Building on December 7, 2022 in Washington, DC.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(CNN) — The Senate passed a bill late Thursday evening to suspend the nation’s debt limit through January 1, 2025, averting a first-ever US default just days ahead of the deadline.

The House earlier this week already passed the measure, which can now be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. Biden, just moments after the Senate passed the debt limit bill, praised Congress for its efforts and said in a statement, “I look forward to signing this bill into law as soon as possible.” The president will deliver an address to the nation on Friday on averting default.

CNN’s Manu Raju, Lauren Fox, Morgan Rimmer, Haley Talbot and Tami Luhby contributed to this report.