(CNN) — A Senate panel on Wednesday zeroed in on a Democratic-led bill that would implement a range of ethics and transparency reforms at the Supreme Court, with a pair of experts urging passage of the legislation to address a “crisis” at the high court.

“If the Supreme Court isn’t going to do anything to restore the public’s trust, then it’s up to us in Congress,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who chairs the Senate Judiciary subcommittee looking into court ethics, said during the hearing.