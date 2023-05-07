ProPublica: GOP megadonor paid private school tuition for grandnephew of Justice Clarence Thomas

A Texas billionaire and GOP megadonor paid boarding school tuition for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' grandnephew, and the justice did not report the financial assistance for the child, according to a new ProPublica report.

 Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin said Sunday said that "everything is on the table" as the panel scrutinizes new ethics concerns around Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

"The bottom line is this: Everything is on the table. Day after day, week after week, more and more disclosures about Justice Thomas -- we cannot ignore them," the Illinois Democrat told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."