(CNN) — Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden is pushing back on assertions from GOP megadonor Harlan Crow that the panel lacks authority to request personal tax information and travel records from him as part of a probe into whether hospitality he provided to Justice Clarence Thomas could have triggered violations of US tax law.

In a letter sent Wednesday to Crow’s attorney, the Oregon Democrat asked the Texas billionaire’s team to provide a number of documents to the committee by June 2. Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee met earlier this week and discussed issuing a subpoena if Crow does not comply with the requests, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

