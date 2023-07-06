Secret Service investigation into cocaine found at White House expected to conclude next week

 Julia Nikhinson/Reuters/FILE

(CNN) — The Secret Service is expected to conclude its investigation into a bag of cocaine found in the West Wing early next week, a federal law enforcement official told CNN – regardless of whether a suspect is identified.

As of Thursday afternoon, investigators had yet to receive results of the DNA or fingerprint analysis, but had already begun reviewing visitor logs and security camera footage.