Secret Service investigating how an intruder entered national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s home undetected

The US Secret Service is investigating how an intruder entered US national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s home last month without being detected by Secret Service agents guarding his home. Sullivan is seen here on April 24 in Washington, DC.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

(CNN) — The US Secret Service is investigating how an intruder entered US national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s home last month without being detected by Secret Service agents guarding his home.

Sullivan, who has 24/7 Secret Service protection, was unharmed in the incident, according to Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, who said the agency takes the matter seriously.