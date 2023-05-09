Santos in federal custody as feds unseal 13-count indictment

The Justice Department on Wednesday unsealed federal charges against Rep. George Santos and the New York Republican is in custody.

Santos, whose astonishing pattern of lies and fabrications stunned even hardened politicos, has been charged on a 13-count indictment, including seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

CNN's Tierney Sneed, Manu Raju, Nicky Robertson, Haley Talbot and Jack Forrest contributed to this report.