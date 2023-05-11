Santos avoids prosecution in deal with Brazilian authorities in fraud case

Republican Rep. George Santos' deal with Brazilian authorities to avoid prosecution in a 2008 fraud case is expected to be finalized Thursday. Santos is pictured here in New York on May 10.

 Seth Wenig/AP

US Rep. George Santos has signed a deal with Brazilian authorities to avoid prosecution in lieu of a confession, reimbursement for the victim and a fine to the state stemming from a 2008 fraud case, his attorney said.

"From now on, he is not answering to any lawsuits in Brazil," his attorney Jonymar Vasconcelos said at the Niterói courthouse outside Rio de Janeiro.

