Russian fighter jets harass American drone over Syria for second time in two days, US Air Force says

Russian military SU-34 and SU-35 aircraft employ flares in the flight path of a US MQ-9 aircraft on July 6 over Syria. Russian forces have displayed increasingly unprofessional and unsafe actions while operating in Syria, threatening the safety of both US and Russian forces.

 US Air Force

(CNN) — Russian fighter jets harassed an American drone operating over Syria for the second time in two days, according to the US Air Force, a sign of increasing friction between the two countries in Middle East airspace.

On Thursday, a US MQ-9 Reaper drone was conducting a mission against ISIS targets in northwest Syria when Russian fighter jets approached, Air Force Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich said in a statement about the incident. One of the Russian jets then began dropping flares in front of the US drone in an apparent attempt to hit the drone, forcing it to take evasive maneuvers.

