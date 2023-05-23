Ron DeSantis to kick off 2024 presidential campaign in conversation with Twitter owner Elon Musk

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, here on April April 21, will announce his 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday night in a conversation with Twitter owner Elon Musk.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will share the virtual stage Wednesday night with Twitter owner Elon Musk when he kicks off his Republican presidential primary campaign, a spokesperson for the governor told CNN.

The decision to make the announcement on the site’s audio platform, Twitter Spaces, in a discussion with Musk, who has a dedicated fanbase of his own, underscores DeSantis’ desire to win the loyalty of right-wing influencers as part of a larger bid to overtake former President Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination.

CNN’s Steve Contorno, Kristen Holmes, Donie O’Sullivan and Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.