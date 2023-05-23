Ron DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday in conversation with Elon Musk

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, here on April April 21, will announce his 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday night in a conversation with Twitter owner Elon Musk.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination Wednesday night in a conversation with Twitter owner Elon Musk, a spokesperson for his political team tells CNN.

The announcement, which was first reported by NBC News, will take place at 6 p.m. ET on Twitter Spaces, where the platform’s users can participate in audio conversations, and will be moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks.

CNN’s Steve Contorno, Donie O’Sullivan and Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.