Ron DeSantis praised Anthony Fauci for Covid response in spring 2020 for ‘really doing a good job’

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis listens a his wife Casey speaks during a campaign rally at Port Neal Welding Company on May 31, 2023 in Salix, Iowa.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

(CNN) — Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is attacking former President Donald Trump for “turning the country over to [Dr. Anthony] Fauci in March 2020” but DeSantis was praising the chief public health official at the same time in previously unreported quotes, saying Fauci was “really, really good and really, really helpful” and “really doing a good job.”

In other comments, the Florida governor said he deferred to Fauci’s guidance on COVID-19 restrictions and later cited his guidance when communicating the policies he was putting in place early in the pandemic in the state of Florida.