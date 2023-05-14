Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Sunday teased a possible 2024 presidential run while declining to support Donald Trump's campaign, becoming the latest onetime Trump appointee to distance himself from the former president's third presidential bid.

Perry, who unsuccessfully sought the 2012 and 2016 GOP presidential nominations, told CNN's Jim Acosta in an interview that he hasn't "written off" the idea of running for president in 2024, saying there was "a lot of time" before a decision would need to be made.