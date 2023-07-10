(CNN) — Sam Brown, a retired Army captain who was severely burned by the explosion of a roadside bomb in Afghanistan, announced his plans to enter Nevada’s Republican primary Monday to take on Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen next fall.

“Right now, the American Dream is at risk. Joe Biden and Jacky Rosen promised to unite Americans and solve problems. Instead, they’ve abandoned Nevada and divided America with extreme policies to satisfy special interests in Washington,” said Brown in a statement. “As your Senator, I will get the job done for Nevada. I am ready to lead and fight for you again.”

CNN’s Manu Raju contributed to this report.