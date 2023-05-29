Republican tries to scuttle debt limit bill in House Rules Committee as pressure grows on key swing vote

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas speaks during House Judiciary Committee field hearing in New York City on April 17, 2023.

 Lev Radin/SIPAPRE/Sipa USA / AP

(CNN) — Rep. Chip Roy accused House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday of cutting a deal that could complicate negotiators’ efforts to pass a bill to raise the US debt ceiling this week.

But McCarthy’s allies quickly refuted the Texas Republican, underscoring the tension ahead of a key meeting of the House Rules Committee on Tuesday – and putting new pressure on a conservative holdout, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who has yet to take a position on the plan.

