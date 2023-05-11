Republican front-runner for North Carolina governor attacked Civil Rights Movement: 'So many freedoms were lost'

Mark Robinson, lieutenant governor of North Carolina, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, on March 4.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the state's first Black lieutenant governor and the GOP front-runner for the 2024 gubernatorial race, repeatedly lambasted the "so-called" 1960s civil rights movement, lamenting that "so many freedoms were lost during the civil rights movement."

In a CNN KFile review of his media appearances over the last five years, Robinson baselessly claimed that the civil rights movement was a communist plot to "subvert capitalism" and used "to subvert free choice and where you go to school and things like that."