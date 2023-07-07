Raskin opts out of US Senate run, but says prospect ‘remains alluring’

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., seen here on February 9, announced on July 7 that he will not run for Senate in 2024.

 Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images/File

(CNN) — Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin announced Friday that he will not run for Senate in 2024, instead choosing to seek reelection to the House.

Raskin had previously said he was weighing a possible Senate run to fill the seat vacated by Sen. Ben Cardin, who will retire in 2025 after serving three terms.