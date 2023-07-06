Prosecutors say they plan to bring felony charges against man arrested with weapons in Obama’s DC neighborhood

On January 6, 2021, Taylor Franklin Taranto attended a rally in Washington, DC, near the Washington Monument shortly before traveling to the Capitol grounds and unlawfully entering the building.

 US District Court for the District of Columbia

Washington (CNN) — Federal prosecutors on Thursday said they plan to file felony charges against the man who was arrested last week with firearms in former President Barack Obama’s Washington, DC, neighborhood and accused of threatening several politicians.

Taylor Taranto, who had an open warrant for his arrest related to charges stemming from his involvement in the US Capitol riot, was arrested last week after claiming on an internet livestream the day before that he had a detonator.