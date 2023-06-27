(CNN) — Pregnant workers should have an easier time getting a stool, extra bathroom breaks or a bottle of water without fear of getting fired, thanks to a new law that takes effect on Tuesday.

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which Congress passed as part of a federal government spending package in December, requires employers to provide “reasonable accommodations” related to pregnancy or childbirth unless they would cause an “undue hardship.” It applies to businesses with at least 15 employees.