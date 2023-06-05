Powerful Senate Democrat warns of subpoena to Harlan Crow over Justice Clarence Thomas trips

A lawyer for Harlan Crow, pictured here in 2015, has offered to meet with the Senate Judiciary Committee staff to discuss his client's interactions with Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas.

 Chris Goodney/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — A powerful Senate Democrat has threatened to send a subpoena to conservative megadonor Harlan Crow, who provided luxury travel and engaged in private real estate deals with Clarence Thomas and his familyy, escalating tension between democrats and Crow over his relationship with the Supreme Court justice.

Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, reacting to the latest letter from Crow’s lawyer declining to offer details on his relationship with Thomas, made the suggestion of a subpoena Tuesday.