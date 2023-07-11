Pentagon seeks to increase pressure on Tuberville to break hold on military nominations

The Pentagon is seeking to increase pressure on Sen. Tommy Tuberville in an attempt to break the Alabama Republican’s one-man hold on hundreds of senior military nominations.

 AFP/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

The effort includes back-channel conversations with Congress and members of the key oversight committees, but also a public campaign to increase awareness of the effects of the holds on the military and its families.