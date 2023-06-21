Pentagon leaks suspect Jack Teixeira pleads not guilty to federal charges

Worcester, Massachusetts (CNN) — Jack Teixeira, the Air National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents on social media, pleaded not guilty in a Massachusetts court Wednesday to six federal charges.

Teixeira, 21, was indicted earlier this month on several counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information related to the national defense. He has been held in federal custody since his arrest in April.