Pence to announce 2024 presidential campaign on June 7

Former Vice President Mike Pence gives remarks at the Calvin Coolidge Foundation's conference at the Library of Congress on February 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. Pence will launch his 2024 presidential campaign on June 7 with an announcement video and a speech in Iowa, two sources familiar with the plans tell CNN.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The announcement, first reported by NBC News, will take place ahead of a CNN town hall with Pence later that evening at Grand View University in Des Moines.