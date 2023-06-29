Pence says ‘repelling Russian aggression’ is in US national interest after meeting with Zelensky

Former Vice President Mike Pence participates in a CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall moderated by CNN's Dana Bash at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 7.

 Will Lanzoni/CNN

(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence told CNN on Thursday that “repelling Russian aggression” is in the United States’ “national interest,” after meeting earlier in the day with the Ukrainian president during a visit to the war-torn country.

The show of support for Ukraine comes as Republicans vying for the party’s presidential nomination have been divided over America’s role in the ongoing conflict. Pence’s visit marked the first from a Republican presidential candidate since the 2024 race got underway.