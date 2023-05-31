(CNN) — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said Wednesday that nine days of negotiations with state Senate Republican leadership in an attempt to end the longest walkout by lawmakers in state history had reached an impasse, according to a statement from her office.

“Today, the Senate Republican walkout is entering its fifth week and is already the longest in Oregon history. There is still a window for Senate Republicans to return to the table and achieve some of their policy goals for the session and deliver for Oregonians, but it is getting more narrow by the hour,” the Democrat said in a statement.