Oral arguments in abortion pill ban appeal begin before 3 GOP-nominated judges

A pack of Mifeprex pills, used to terminate early pregnancies, is displayed in this picture taken May 11, 2022.

 Caitin Ochs/Reuters/FILE

New Orleans (CNN) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans is hearing arguments in the blockbuster abortion pill case where anti-abortion activists are asking the courts to pull the main drug used in medication abortions off the market.

Their case is the most substantial legal fight over abortion since Roe v. Wade was reversed by the Supreme Court last summer. The lawsuit puts in jeopardy access nationwide to medication abortion – the most common method of abortion in the United States – including in states where abortion remains legal.