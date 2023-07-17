Ohio secretary of state enters crowded GOP Senate primary to challenge Democrat Sherrod Brown

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, here IN 2022, on Monday formally entered the state’s Republican primary to take on Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown next year.

 Gaelen Morse/Reuters

(CNN) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose formally announced his candidacy for US Senate on Monday, joining a crowded Republican field hoping to challenge Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

“It’s official: I’m running,” LaRose said on Twitter. “I’m on a mission to give back to the state that has given me so much. To continue to serve the country I love and fight to protect the values we share. That’s why I’m running to serve as your next United States senator.”