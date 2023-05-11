Ohio voters will decide this summer whether to make it more difficult to change the state's constitution -- only months before a potential ballot measure in November over whether to guarantee abortion rights in the state.

Ohio's Republican-controlled legislature this week approved a resolution that will ask voters in August to increase the threshold needed to change the constitution from a simple majority to 60%. It also would require backers of ballot initiatives to get signatures from voters in all of Ohio's 88 counties -- rather than current 44 -- to place something on the ballot.