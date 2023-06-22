Obama warns democratic institutions are ‘creaky’ but Trump’s indictment is proof rule of law still exists in US

(CNN) — Democratic institutions in the United States and around the world have grown “creaky,” former President Barack Obama warned in an exclusive CNN interview Thursday, and it remains incumbent on American leaders to find ways to sustain them into the future.

He told CNN Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour that the federal indictment of his successor Donald Trump is evidence the rule of law still reigns – for now – in the United States.