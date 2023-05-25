Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years in prison for plot to keep Trump in power

 Aaron C. Davis/The Washington Post/Getty Images/File

(CNN) — Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Thursday for leading a far-reaching plot to keep then-President Donald Trump in power after he lost the 2020 election.

The sentence is the first handed down in over a decade for seditious conspiracy.

CNN’s Sydney Kashiwagi contributed to this report.