Oath Keeper who was part of ‘battering ram’ that breached US Capitol on January 6 sentenced to 3 years in prison

In this photo from January 6, 2021, David Moerschel, who is in the center wearing a backwards-facing cap that says "Oathkeeper," leaves a rally at the Ellipse in Washington, DC.

 Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/Alamy

(CNN) — An Oath Keeper that was part of the infamous stack formation that breached the US Capitol on January 6 was sentenced Friday to three years in prison for joining a sprawling plot to keep Donald Trump in power after the 2020 presidential election.

David Moerschel, who went by the moniker “Hatsy,” contributed AR-style firearms to the militia’s cache of weapons staged outside Washington, DC, prosecutors said at his trial.