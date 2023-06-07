North Dakota GOP Gov. Doug Burgum files to run for president in 2024

In this March 27, 2020 file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Bismarck, North Dakota.

 Mike McCleary/The Bismark Tribune/AP

(CNN) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday filed paperwork to run for president.

The long-shot Republican contender is set to kick off his campaign with an event in Fargo, North Dakota, and earlier this week he released a video teasing the bid.